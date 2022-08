New Suit - Contract

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and other counsel filed a lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court seeking over $3 million on behalf of VG Enterprises. The complaint, which targets Dawa Line Co. and other defendants, alleges breach of a maritime charter agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01129, VG Enterprises, S.A. v. Dawa Line Co., Ltd.

Transportation & Logistics

August 29, 2022, 5:27 PM