New Suit - Contract

Volvo filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against construction company Saltmarsh Industries on Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for equipment rentals, was brought by Preti Flaherty Beliveau & Pachios. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-30125, VFS Leasing Co. et al. v. Saltmarsh Industries Inc. et al.