New Suit - Contract

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Maryland District Court on behalf of Vetro Building Envelope. The complaint, targeting Tecta America East LLC, accuses the defendant of failing to perform under a subcontract agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02561, Vetro Building Envelope, LLC v. Tecta America East, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

October 06, 2022, 4:33 PM