Kelley S. Gordon and John J. Lucas of Marshall, Gerstein & Borun have stepped in as defense counsel to Velocity Workwear Ltd. d/b/a Velocity Pro Gear in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts three patents, was filed Oct. 16 in Connecticut District Court by Dilworth IP on behalf of tool bags manufacturer Veto Pro Pac LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Omar A. Williams, is 3:23-cv-01349, Veto Pro Pac LLC v. Velocity Workwear Ltd.
Retail & Consumer Goods
January 09, 2024, 8:28 AM