Who Got The Work

Kelley S. Gordon and John J. Lucas of Marshall, Gerstein & Borun have stepped in as defense counsel to Velocity Workwear Ltd. d/b/a Velocity Pro Gear in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts three patents, was filed Oct. 16 in Connecticut District Court by Dilworth IP on behalf of tool bags manufacturer Veto Pro Pac LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Omar A. Williams, is 3:23-cv-01349, Veto Pro Pac LLC v. Velocity Workwear Ltd.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 09, 2024, 8:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Veto Pro Pac LLC

Plaintiffs

Dilworth Ip LLC

defendants

Tool Monster Ltd.

Velocity Workwear Ltd.

Velocity Workwear Ltd. d/b/a Velocity Pro Gear

defendant counsels

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun

Shipman & Goodwin

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims