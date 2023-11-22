Shipman & Goodwin partner Patrick M. Fahey has entered an appearance for Velocity Workwear Ltd., doing business as Velocity Pro Gear, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts three patents, was filed Oct. 16 in Connecticut District Court by Dilworth IP on behalf of tool bags manufacturer Veto Pro Pac LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Omar A. Williams, is 3:23-cv-01349, Veto Pro Pac LLC v. Velocity Workwear Ltd.
Retail & Consumer Goods
November 22, 2023, 8:47 AM