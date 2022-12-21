New Suit - Trademark

Pet product company Vetnique Labs filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Mari's Gifts and Mari Chalouh on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease and Matt Singer Law, accuses the defendant of reselling goods purchased from the plaintiff's third-party sellers without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07186, Vetnique Labs LLC v. Mari's Gifts Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 21, 2022, 4:14 PM