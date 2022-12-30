Veteran NY Estate Planning Lawyer, Convicted in $4.8M Fraudu...

News From Law.com

A state appeals court has disbarred a New York estate-planning lawyer who participated as an escrow agent in a scheme that bilked victims out of $4.8 million by inducing them to pay advance fees for fraudulent standby letters of credit issued by fake banks. As part of lawyer Albert O. Grant's guilty plea he also admitted to misappropriating $316,699 in client funds from his attorney escrow account during the scheme, according to the disbarment opinion from the Appellate Division, First Department court.

