News From Law.com

The Am Law Litigation Daily this morning discusses work-life balance issues with Pauline Levy, senior counsel in the litigation department at McDonald's Corp., who is based in Chicago. She litigated cases in private practice for about eight years before moving in-house in 1997. "We worked incredibly hard on very interesting cases and issues, many of which are in the news, but it is easier to achieve work-life balance here," she said.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 09, 2023, 6:30 AM