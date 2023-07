News From Law.com

A veteran Manhattan attorney has been immediately suspended from practicing law, pending further potential discipline, after not submitting a "responsive" answer to an ethics complaint and bank records indicating he misappropriated about $1.4 million in client funds when he was purportedly entitled to at most $880,000, according to a state appeals court.

New York

July 19, 2023, 11:51 AM

