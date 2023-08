News From Law.com

PlayAGS, Inc., a maker of slots, table games and other gambling products, has hired Robert Blair as deputy general counsel. Blair jumps aboard 18-year-old AGS as it sees revenue surge, rising 16% in 2022, to $333 million. Revenue in the first half of 2023 also rose 16%, to $173 million.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 24, 2023, 2:37 PM

nature of claim: /