New Suit - Employment

Upperline Healthcare was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on behalf of former employee James Tyler Vestile, seeks nearly $700,000 in allegedly unpaid bonuses from the sale of certain products and services. The suit also seeks a declaration that a non-compete provision in the plaintiff's employment contract is unenforceable under an Indiana statute which limits physician non-compete agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00385, Vestile v. Upperline Healthcare PC.

Health Care

April 21, 2023, 7:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Dr. James Tyler Vestile

Plaintiffs

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

defendants

Upperline Healthcare P.C.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract