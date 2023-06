New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

DISH Network, a leading satellite television provider, was hit with a data breach class action Thursday in Colorado District Court. The suit was brought by Berens Law and Levi & Korsinsky on behalf of current and former DISH employees and members of their family. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01462, Vest v. DISH Network Corporation.

Telecommunications

June 08, 2023, 8:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Laura Vest

Plaintiffs

Berens Law LLC

defendants

DISH Network Corporation

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims