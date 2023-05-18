Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Faegre, Drinker, Biddle & Reath on Thursday removed a defamation lawsuit against Medscape LLC and Laird Harrison to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Hirzel, Dreyfuss & Dempsey on behalf of Haven Health Management, Kirill Vesselov and Mikhail Vesselov, centers around claims of posts on the Medscape website falsely accusing the plaintiffs of selling HIV drugs on the black market. The case is 9:23-cv-80791, Vesselov et al v. Harrison et al.

Health Care

May 18, 2023, 3:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Haven Health Management, LLC

Kirill Vesselov

Mikhail Vesselov

defendants

Laird Harrison

Medscape LLC

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation