Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Steptoe & Johnson PLLC on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against the Ohio County Coal Co. and Compliance Staffing Agency to West Virginia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Klie Law Offices on behalf of a plaintiff claiming workers' compensation retaliation. The case is 5:23-cv-00250, Vessecchia v. Compliance Staffing Agency, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 07, 2023, 6:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason P. Vessecchia

Plaintiffs

Klie Law Offices, P.L.L.C.

defendants

Compliance Staffing Agency, LLC

The Ohio County Coal Company

defendant counsels

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination