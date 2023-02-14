New Suit - Securities

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, a developer of aerospace and defense products, and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by an affiliate of L3 Harris Technologies for $4.7 billion. The suit, brought by Wohl & Fruchter on behalf of Gordon Vesely, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the merger contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01216, Vesely v. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

February 14, 2023, 6:01 AM