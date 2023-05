News From Law.com

A group of Georgia plaintiff attorneys has secured a $5.6 million verdict for a woman viciously attacked by a dog at a neighbor's house. On Friday, a Hall County Superior Court jury awarded a damages verdict of $5.6 million to the woman, Stacy Finelli, and $20,159.99 to her husband, Anthony Finelli, for his role as caregiver during his wife's recovery. Judge Bonnie Chesser presided.

Insurance

May 25, 2023, 12:44 PM

nature of claim: /