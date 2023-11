News From Law.com

The state's legal nonprofits are preparing for Georgia Gives Day, the annual day of donations that's part of the national Giving Tuesday initiative to help raise money for charities across the United States. In Georgia, the three nonprofits interviewed for this article said they consider Georgia Gives Day a crucial event in their annual fundraising efforts. "It's very important," said Rachel Spears, executive director of the Pro Bono Partnership of Atlanta.

November 27, 2023, 8:43 AM

