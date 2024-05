News From Law.com

The Paul Hastings attorneys representing U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-New Jersey, in his bribery and extortion trial have begun to argue that Menendez was unaware of his wife's conduct – but that strategy involves risk, white-collar defense expert Michael Weinstein of Cole Schotz said Thursday.

May 16, 2024, 6:20 PM

