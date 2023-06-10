New Suit - Trade Secrets

K&L Gates filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of telecommunications infrastructure operator and manager Vertical Bridge REIT LLC. The suit targets EIP Holdings II LLC and its direct competitor, Everest Infrastructure Partners Inc. The suit accuses Everest's current executives of developing and implementing an improper scheme to unlawfully improve its market share by misappropriating trade secret information. The suit also pursues false advertising, tortious interference with contract and unfair competition claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01017, Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC v. Everest Infrastructure Partners, Inc. et al.

June 10, 2023, 11:48 AM

Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC

K&L Gates

Eip Holdings II, LLC

Everest Infrastructure Partners, Inc.

