New Suit

Vertical Bridge 500 sued the City of Kimberley, Alabama, on Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz, accuses the city of arbitrarily denying the plaintiff's application to construct a wireless telecommunications facility. The case is 2:23-cv-00289, Vertical Bridge 500 LLC v. City of Kimberly, Alabama, et al.

Telecommunications

March 09, 2023, 7:48 PM