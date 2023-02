New Suit - Patent

Leafware LLC was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Thursday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Merchant & Gould on behalf of VerTerra Ltd. and Michael Dwork, asserts two patents pertaining to eco-friendly dinnerware. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00290, VerTerra Ltd. et al. v. Leafware LLC.

California

February 16, 2023, 8:28 PM