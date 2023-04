Removed To Federal Court

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Duracell to Ohio Southern District Court on Monday. The suit, over alleged unpaid invoices for services rendered, was filed by Giles & Harper on behalf of Versatex LLC and XLC Services LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-00184, Versatex, LLC et al v. Duracell Manufacturing LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 03, 2023, 3:26 PM

Versatex, LLC

Xlc Services LLC

The Law Offices Of Brian T. Giles, LLC

The Duracell Company

Duracell Manufacturing LLC

Jonathon James Korinko

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract