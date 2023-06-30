Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Snow on Friday removed a hurricane-related lawsuit against Safeco Insurance of America, a Liberty Mutual subsidiary, and Wright National Flood Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for property damage claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Charbonnet Law Firm on behalf of Anita Verrett and Frederick Verrett. The defendants are also represented by Pipes Miles Beckman LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-02292, Verrett et al v. Safeco Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

June 30, 2023, 1:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Anita Verrett

Frederick Verrett

defendants

Safeco Insurance Company of America

Wright National Flood Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Butler Snow

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute