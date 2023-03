New Suit - Copyright

Tucker Ellis filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court on behalf of jewelry design company Verragio Ltd. The complaint targets competitor Lajerrio Jewelry for allegedly selling counterfeit rings using Verragio’s copyright-protected designs and Verragio Crest trademark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02362, Verragio, Ltd. v. Lajerrio Jewelry.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 30, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Verragio, Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Tucker Ellis

defendants

Lajerrio Jewelry

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims