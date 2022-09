New Suit - Trademark

Tucker Ellis filed a trademark and copyright infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of jewelry company Verragio. The suit accuses Joancee Jewelry of selling jewelry with substantially similar designs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06218, Verragio Ltd. v. Joancee Jewelry.

California

August 31, 2022, 8:35 PM