Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf and Tucker Ellis filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of engagement ring design company Verragio Ltd. The suit accuses jewelry manufacturer Almor Design Inc. of selling substantially similar engagement rings to consumers without authorization from the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03549, Verragio, Ltd. v. Almor Design, Inc.

April 28, 2023, 5:50 AM

Verragio, Ltd.

Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf

Almor Design, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims