Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maloney Lauersdorf Reiner on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Geico, Hartford Insurance and Alissa Bagan to Oregon District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney John C. O'Brien Jr. on behalf of the estate of Ernesto Lona. The case is 3:23-cv-00917, Louis v. Bagan et al.

Insurance

June 23, 2023, 5:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Veronica Louis, as Personal Representative for the Estate of Ernesto Lona

Plaintiffs

John C O'Brien, Jr

defendants

Geico Casualty Company

Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company

Alissa Bagan

defendant counsels

Maloney Lauersdorf Reiner PC

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision