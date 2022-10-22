New Suit - Trade Secrets

Vero Finance Technologies, a commercial lending platform for auto dealers, sued a former executive Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court for misappropriation of trade secrets. The complaint, filed by Hawkins Parnell & Young, brings claims against former sales VP Julie Maddox for alleged misuse of trade secrets and breach of restrictive covenants of her employment contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04186, Vero Finance Technologies, Inc. v. Maddox.

