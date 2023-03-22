New Suit

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The complaint accuses Brookfield Hospitality Properties d/b/a Atlantis Paradise Vacations of negligently operating the Cove Pool area at the Cove Atlantis Hotel where the plaintiff alleges that she was drugged with a 'date rape drug' and raped in a cabana adjacent to the pool. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-21114, Vernon v. Brookfield Hospitality Properties, LLC.

