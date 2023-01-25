Vernon Jones Ordered to Pay $45K After Blocking Constituent ...

News From Law.com

A man who argued his free speech rights were violated when veteran Georgia politician Vernon Jones deleted his Facebook comments and then blocked him from that account has won more than $45,000 in a default judgment. In a Jan. 17 order, Judge Steven Grimberg of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia granted Thomas Miko's motion for default judgment against Jones, awarding him a total of $45,652: $8,000 in damages and $37,652 in costs and fees.

