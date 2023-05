Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Brock Guerra Strandmo Dimaline Jones on Monday removed a storm-related insurance lawsuit against Travelers to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of Carolynn Davis Vernon and Randall K. Vernon, who claim failure to provide coverage for significant damage caused by Winter Storm Uri. The case is 4:23-cv-00430, Vernon et al v. Travelers Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 01, 2023, 5:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Carolynn Davis Vernon

Randall K Vernon

defendants

Travelers Personal Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Brock Guerra Strandmo Dimaline Jones PC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute