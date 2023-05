Who Got The Work

Timothy J. Domanick of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Valery Joseph Salon and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed March 24 in New York Southern District Court by Levin-Epstein & Associates. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:23-cv-02525, Vernaza Velazquez v. Valery Joseph Salon, Ltd. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 08, 2023, 9:35 AM

Plaintiffs

David Fernando Vernaza Velazquez

Plaintiffs

Levin-Epstein & Associates, P.C.

defendants

Valery Joseph

Valery Joseph @ Bnyc, Inc.

Valery Joseph @ Bridgehampton

Valery Joseph Salon, Ltd.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations