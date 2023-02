New Suit - Patent

Motorola Solutions and Rave Mobile Safety were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Ramey LLP on behalf of Verna IP Holdings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00129, Verna IP Holdings, LLC v. Motorola Solutions, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

February 17, 2023, 5:06 PM