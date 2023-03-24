Vermont Law and Chapman Fowler Law Both Announce New Deans |...

News From Law.com

Two law schools—Chapman University Dale E. Fowler School of Law and Vermont Law and Graduate School—have announced the appointment of their next law deans. Paul Paton, the Thomas W. Lawlor Professor of Law and Ethics at the University of Alberta, Canada, will become dean and Donald P. Kennedy Chair in Law of Chapman University Dale E. Fowler School of Law on June 30, according to the school's announcement. Beth McCormack, who has been serving as interim dean at Vermont Law and Graduate School since January 2021, has been appointed as the school's permanent dean.

California

March 24, 2023, 10:41 AM

nature of claim: /