Vermont residents who wish to serve on the state bar association's Judicial Nominating Board will have their chance to make it happen in the coming months. Nominations for three open seats on the Vermont State Bar's board are set to take place at the organization's annual meeting Sept. 30 at Lake Morey Resort in Fairlee, VT, the VBA announced Thursday.

August 26, 2022, 9:39 AM