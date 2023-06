Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur and Reed Smith on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Better Mortgage Corporation and JPMorgan Chase to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by Tarasi & Tarasi on behalf of Jeffrey Charlier Vermeire and Sarah Charlier Vermeire. The case is 2:23-cv-00916, Vermeire et al v. JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 02, 2023, 7:18 AM

