New Suit - Product Liability

Illinois Union Insurance and Verlan Fire Insurance sued metal fabricator Defabco and architecture firm Kabil Associates Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Wargo Law and Cozen O'Connor, pursues claims that industrial equipment manufactured by the defendants resulted in an explosion and over $1 million of ensuing damage at a factory insured by the plaintiffs. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01107, Verlan Fire Insurance Company et al v. Defabco, Inc. et al.

Insurance

March 29, 2023, 12:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Illinois Union Insurance Company

Verlan Fire Insurance Company

Wargo Law, LLC

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Defabco, Inc.

Kabil Associates, Inc.

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product