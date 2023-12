News From Law.com

The Virginia Supreme Court unanimously upheld the State Corporation Commission's decision dismissing Verizon's petition for declaratory judgment, finding it lacked subject matter jurisdiction to resolve the dispute as Verizon's "who pays" nearly $1 million for the relocation of utilities as part of the I-495 expansion project.

