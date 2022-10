News From Law.com

Verizon said that as part of a reorganization it is creating a shared service organization—a business structure that consolidates functions that are used by multiple parts of the enterprise—and installing Craig Silliman, currently chief administrative officer and general counsel, to run it as president. In the wake of Silliman's move, the company said it is promoting Deputy General Counsel Vandana Venkatesh to be chief legal officer.

October 11, 2022, 5:37 PM