New Suit - Employment

Morgan Stanley and other defendants were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Duane Morris on behalf of Verizon, which asserts that over $556,000 in pension plan funds were paid to an individual defendant due to fraud. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01708, Verizon Employee Benefits Committee v. Irizarry et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 27, 2023, 1:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Verizon Employee Benefits Committee

Plaintiffs

Duane Morris

defendants

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Edgar Irizarry

Sara Irizarry

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations