New Suit - Contract

Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of packaging materials supplier All American Containers. The suit brings claims against BPI Sports. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20309, Veritiv Operating Company v. BPI Sports, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 26, 2023, 3:04 PM