New Suit - Contract

Latham & Watkins filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of deposition and litigation services provider Veritext LLC. The suit accuses John Michael Carrier, former owner of court reporting agency Personal Court Reporters Inc. (PCR), which was acquired by Veritext in Aug. 2018, of soliciting the plaintiff's employees in violation of an executed non-competition agreement and in favor of competitors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05768, Veritext, LLC v. Carrier.

Business Services

July 18, 2023, 6:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Veritext, LLC

Plaintiffs

Latham & Watkins

defendants

John Michael Carrier

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract