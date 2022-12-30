New Suit - Patent

Circle Internet Financial, a cryptocurrency company, and Taiwanese subsidiary Cybavo Inc. were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action, brought by Brundidge & Stanger on behalf of Veritaseum Capital LLC, claims that the defendants infringe a patent directed at devices, systems and methods for facilitating low-trust and zero-trust transactions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00498, Veritaseum, Capital LLC v. Circle Internet Financial Limited et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 30, 2022, 8:55 AM