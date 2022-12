Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Zelle LLP on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Evanston Insurance, Everest Indemnity Insurance, Western World Insurance and other insurers to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, which challenges the denial of storm damage claims, was filed by Barton Law Firm on behalf of VE Crossings LLC and Veritas Equity Management LLC. The case is 4:22-cv-04485, Veritas Equity Management, LLC et al v. HDI Global Specialty SE et al.

Insurance

December 28, 2022, 2:11 PM