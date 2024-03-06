Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders partners Robert A. Angle and Christopher J. Forstner have stepped in as defense counsel to TemperPack Virginia and Temperpack Technologies in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 21 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Fish & Richardson on behalf of Vericool World, asserts two patents related to thermal insulated recyclable boxes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David J. Novak is 1:23-cv-01761, Vericool World LLC v. Temperpack Technologies, Inc. et al.
Technology
March 06, 2024, 9:19 AM