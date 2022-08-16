Who Got The Work

Alec P. Harris and Katie F. Guilfoyle of Armstrong Teasdale and Aaron C. Gundzik of Gundzik Gundzik Heeger have stepped in to represent bitcoin mining platform Compass Mining Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed July 1 in California Central District Court by Meador & Engle on behalf of Veribi LLC, accuses Compass of not providing $1.5 million worth of 140 bitcoin mining servers and service plans. According to the suit, Compass contracted with Russia-based hosting company BitRiver to provide hosting servers for Compass’ North American clients. However, BitRiver was subjected to the broader Executive Order 14024 and in April 2022 Compass 'terminated its contractual relationship and business dealings with the company.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Pedro V. Castillo, is 2:22-cv-04537, Veribi, LLC v. Compass Mining Inc.

Cryptocurrency

August 16, 2022, 8:19 AM