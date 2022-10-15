New Suit - Patent

ASM America Inc., a supplier and developer of equipment for the fabrication of semiconductors, was sued in Arizona District Court on Thursday by two former employees. Mohith Verghese and Carl White, who now work for Applied Materials, claim ASM is unfairly seeking to block a patent application related to the manufacture of semiconductor chips. The plaintiffs seek declaratory judgment that ASM has no claim to the invention. Perkins Coie represents Verghese and White, who have been sued by ASM in Arizona Superior Court. The case is 2:22-cv-01762, Verghese et al v. ASM America Incorporated.

Technology

October 15, 2022, 10:36 AM