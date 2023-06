Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Linde Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by M Law Attorneys on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for being pressured into returning to work after suffering from a workplace-related injury. The case is 5:23-cv-00999, Verdugo v. Linde, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 01, 2023, 5:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Francisco Verdugo

defendants

Does 1 through 100, Inclusive,

Linde, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination