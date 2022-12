Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thomas, Soileau, Jackson & Cole on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricanes Ida and Zeta, was filed by attorney Kevin Tucker on behalf of Brad Verdin and Candice Verdin. The case is 2:22-cv-05280, Verdin et al v. North Light Specialty Insurance Company.