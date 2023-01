News From Law.com

These case results are reported by Texas Lawyer affiliate VerdictSearch.BREACH OF CONTRACTCOLLEGE CLAIMED LOSS OF PROFITS DURING COVID-19 PANDEMICBaylor College of Medicine v. XL Insurance America, Inc., Ace American Insurance Company, et al, No. 2020-53316Court: Harris County District Court, 295thVerdict: $48.5 million verdict

Texas

January 06, 2023, 8:23 AM